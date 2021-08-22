Mobile money use in Kenya hits Sh970 billion in Q1 of 2021

A mobile subscriber does cashless transaction via Mpesa at a shop in Nyeri on May 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Albert Mwazighe

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 The amount of money Kenyans transferred via mobile phone jumped by Sh296.97 billion in a year from Sh674 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2020 to Sh970.97 billion in Q1 of 2021, data from the Communications Authority of Kenya reveals.

