Michael Joseph resigns as Safaricom board director
Safaricom board director Michael Joseph has resigned effective August 1, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.
He was the founding chief executive officer of the company, and Safaricom has praised him for "steering the company from a subscriber base of less than 18,000 in 2000 to over 17 million subscribers by his retirement in 2010."
Mr Joseph has served within various capacities in the company since 2000, even serving as a general manager, twice as a chief executive officer and once as a chairman of the board.
More follows...