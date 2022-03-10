M-Pesa monthly users cross 30 million mark

M-Pesa

Before M-Pesa 15 years ago, banking in Kenya was primarily a brick-and-mortar affair.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The telco's chief executive Peter Ndegwa announced Thursday that Kenya accounted for more than 30 million of the platform’s 51 million customers across the region.
  • Mr Ndegwa also said businesses operating Lipa na Mpesa Till numbers have doubled from 173,000 in April 2020 to more than 387,000.

Safaricom's M-Pesa users have crossed the 30 million mark as traders accepting payments through Lipa na M-Pesa double, cementing the firm’s dominance in digital transactions in the country. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.