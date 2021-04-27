Energy regulator in search for new director general

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has announced the vacancy of the Director General as it seeks to replace Pavel Oimeke who quit early this year following corruption allegations.

Oimeke resigned on February 16 amid a corruption case in which he is accused of demanding a Sh200,000 bribe to reopen a petrol station in Oyugis, charges he denies.

The Epra board appointed one of its members, Daniel Kiptoo, to replace Oimeke in an acting capacity.

The new Director General will be required to find ways of dealing with the current pressure on the agency to cut further rises in fuel prices at a time when the global oil prices are on the rise.

In the latest fuel price review, the authority was forced to slash the margins for oil marketers by a third to put a lid on further increases of fuel prices following a public uproar. The regulator is now planning to pass the tab to the National Treasury, which will compensate oil marketer’s upto Sh1.7 billion in lost sales.

The energy regulator says in a notice that it is seeking to recruit a suitably qualified, experienced, result oriented and highly motivated Kenyan citizen to the corner office.

The successful candidate shall provide strategic leadership and direction in line with the Authority’s strategic plan. He or she will also oversee the technical and economic regulation of the energy sector utilities involved in generation, importation, exportation, transmission, distribution, supply and use of electrical energy.

“The successful candidate shall oversee the regulation of petroleum sector utilities involved in importation, refining, exportation, transportation, storage and sale of petroleum and petroleum products,” the notice in Tuesday’s newspapers reads in part.

The ideal candidate must be a Kenyan citizen with a degree in the fields of engineering, physical sciences, law, finance, environmental studies, economics or energy. He or she must have at least seven years management experience at a senior level. Interested candidates have until 5pm, May 12, 2021 to send in their applications.

“The appointment will be for a contractual period of three years renewable once for a similar period of time subject to satisfactory performance,” the notice adds.

The Director General’s position at Epra has always been a hotly contested position given its powers in the lucrative energy sector.

Mr Oimeke was reinstated in October last year after a two-month court battle following a petition that had been filed to oppose his reappointment for a second term in office.

The petitioner, Emmanuel Wanjala, alleged that Epra had witnessed massive losses due to spillages, installation of faulty meters, increased court cases by former employees who were dismissed for pointing out wrongdoings or mismanagement of resources and abuse of office.

But Oimeke was cleared by the High Court.

Mr Oimeke was a former director for renewable energy at the Energy Regulatory Commission, later renamed Epra, before he was appointed as the director-general after serving in an acting capacity for a few months.

He took over from Joseph Ng’ang’a in 2017, after the latter attained the retirement age of 60.