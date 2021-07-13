Court clears John Mwangemi to take over as KPA boss after ‘erroneous order’

Amb. John Mwangemi.

Amb. John Mwangemi. He was recently appointed as KPA's acting managing director.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting Managing Director John Mwangemi has been cleared to assume office after orders suspending his appointment were expunged from court records. 

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Court clears Mwangemi to take over as KPA boss

  2. PRIME How Easy Coach is riding the storm

  3. YouTube Shorts launches in Kenya to rival TikTok

  4. PRIME I quit being an air hostess and went into agribusiness

  5. Company aims to transform Nyeri into a tech hub

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.