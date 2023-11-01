KRA now clarifies on taxation of goods by passengers

The Kenya Revenue Authority has said that it will only tax purchased goods worth over Sh75,000 by rerunning passengers to the country thus clarifying its earlier statement that goods valued above the aforementioned amount, whether new or old will be taxed.

In a post shared on the taxman’s X platform on Wednesdy, KRA’s acting Deputy Commissioner of policy and International Affairs, David Ontweka clarified that unlike previously communicated, and not every item coming back to the country would be taxed.

“When you return (to the country) you come with your clothes and bags that you left with but when you purchase goods of value of 500 USD (approx.Sh75,000) which are more than one, you are required to declare the rest for purposes of tax,” Mr Ontweka said.

This clarification comes after Kenyans expressed their displeasure at how they are often handled by KRA Custom officers at the airport when coming back to the country with their personal and purchased items.

A day before the KRA Deputy Commissioner cleared up the air, the taxman had, through its social media pages informed Kenyans that it will tax all goods being brought back to the country.

This a statement that sparked outrage amongst Kenyans, with many saying the goods they come back with were already taxed at the point of sale hence double taxation on their items yet they were forced to part with huge amounts at the Customs point at the airport upon arrival.

So serious was it that the Senate Majority leader, Aaron Cheruiyot wedged into the matter calling on the National Assembly Finance Committee to alleviate what he termed as “national shame” that is the KRA searches at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He urged the Committee to provide the necessary clarity needed to distinguish goods for commercial venture and personal items.

This matter was also discussed by the National Assembly’s Defence and Foreign Relations where members expressed their concern that some KRA officials are taking advantage of the directive to harass tourists, therefore giving the country bad publicity.

Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, the Committee’s chairperson said it is ill-advised to harass visitors at a time when the country is ailing economically and doing its best to woo visitors to Kenya.

Whereas there are laws imposing limitations on the amount of goods one can bring to Kenya, Mr Koech said this provision should be an excuse to threaten passengers, harass travellers or infringe on their privacy.

“KRA should make it easy for travellers coming to Kenya to declare their luggage and where necessary, pay duty before landing,” he said.

Barely two weeks ago, Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Dr Alfred Mutua alleged that mishandling of tourists by KRA officials is one of the reasons the number of tourists visiting the country have dwindled.