KFC raises menu prices for the third time in months

Fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has raised menu prices for the third time in a year, with its most popular food package in the country- Streetwise 2- now selling at Sh450.

This is a 28 percent jump in the price from December last year when the package sold at Sh350 before it was increased to Sh370 during the same month.

Just weeks ago, the Streetwise 2 package, which contains two pieces of chicken and a packet of chips, was sold at Sh390.

The new upward price review has come in the wake of a rapid rise in the prices of food items, electricity, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)—putting renewed pressure on food chains and restaurants that had just begun registering rebounds from the downturn of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prices of inputs such as cooking oil and flour remain high due to supply disruptions.

KFC management has not officially communicated the cause for the increase in prices. The chain’s chief executive officer (CEO) for the East African market, Jacques Theunissen had by press time not responded to queries by Nation on the price changes.

KFC’s popularity in the country has grown in recent years, with its food majorly popular among the youth and urban residents across the country. The US-based fast food chain is popular for its food packages of chicken, chips, and soda.

The outlet’s comparatively low menu prices have previously attracted many clients, but over the past year, it has adjusted prices upwards several times.