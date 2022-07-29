Keroche factory re-opens after KRA closure

Naivasha-based Keroche Breweries has been reopened following a court directive.

The alcoholic drinks maker was shut last month after it breached terms of repaying Sh957 million tax arrears over a period of 24 months as well as failing to pay a cent in duty from beer sales since its March reopening.

“By reopening, we are complying with an order issued by Justice Alfred Mabeya on July 14, 2022 and subsequently, and direction issued by Justice Abigail Mshila on July 28, pending court outcome,” Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) deputy commissioner in charge of enforcement, Mutembei Nyaga told a media briefing.

Justice Mshila on July 28 ordered KRA to reopen the factory forthwith bending determination of contempt of court case next week.

Keroche Breweries has filed a contempt application against KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu over alleged disobedience of court orders to reopen the alcohol distilling plant.