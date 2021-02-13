Kenya to match Italy, join geothermal big boys club

Olkaria Naivasha

Steam rises from a geothermal power plant in Olkaria, Naivasha.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Edwin Okoth

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Electricity Generating Company has secured the third well drilling contract after signing two such deals in Ethiopia in 2019, adding to Kenya’s expertise in geothermal power generation.

Kenya will this year match Italy in ranking of the world’s largest geothermal powerhouses when the 83-megawatt Olkaria plant is completed.

