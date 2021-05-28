Kenya to get $750 million World Bank loan in two weeks

Central Bank of Kenya. 

Photo credit: File

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kenya will in the next two weeks receive a loan of $750 million from the World Bank that was approved in 2019, the country's central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Thursday. The funds will be used to support the budget as the government scrambles to secure cash from abroad to fill deficit gaps.

