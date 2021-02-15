Kenya tipped to reap big from Africa free trade pact

Jane Marriott

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott smells a rose flower at Ibis farm in Meru county on February 3, 2021. They had led a high powered delegation in the area to celebrate the UK-Kenya Free Trade Agreement and trade between the two countries worth Sh200 billion.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the World Bank, Kenya will be among the big gainers of the pact with Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe bettering it.
  • In Eastern Africa, 4.8 million will be lifted out of abject poverty, once the pact is implemented fully.


Kenya is has been tipped to be among top beneficiaries of the Africa-wide free trade pact that came into force last month.

