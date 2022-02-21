Kenya’s Little App excites movie lovers with all in one package

Movie lovers in Kenya have a reason to smile about following a partnership between leading cinema outlets and Little.

Kenya’s Little App customers can now book movie tickets from Century Cinema Sarit, Century Cinema Junction, Century Cinema Garden City, Anga Diamond, Anga Sky Panari, and Motion Cinema on their phones and computers.

The company said the new feature will save many people time by reducing the need for interaction with multiple apps to get such services. Little currently has 20 services under the app.

“We have made it easier for our customers to book movie tickets and snacks from wherever they are, through this new offering, you will be able to view the movie trailer before booking your ticket,” said Mr. Kamal Budhabhatti, Little Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Budhabhatti said the company has sold over 5,000 tickets across the six cinemas and expects the number to double within the first quarter of this year.

“We see more turn outs for international movies. However, we have also seen more local movies being premiered at the local cinemas, this is a great improvement. We are ready to partner with local film companies to ensure more customers visit the cinemas to watch local movies,” he said.

“Once you book the movie using the new service, the package comes with snacks and free ride to and from the cinema venue,” he added.

Little also offers delivery services on items such as food, drinks, groceries, gifts among others.

According to the Kenya Film Commission Survey, June 2020; the film industry generates approximately Sh12 billion annually.

The sector can grow to over Sh40 billion if benchmarked with other players in Africa like Nigeria, with a GDP of over $410 billion which is about four times the Kenyan GDP.

How to access the service

Step 1: Open your Little App and scroll down to the movies feature under the “Entertainment” category

Step 2: Select the cinema you want to book from and proceed to select a movie. You can watch the trailer before booking your ticket