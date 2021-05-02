Kenya Railways gets boost in Telkom debt row

Railways CEO  Philip Mainga

Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director and CEO  Philip Mainga during an interview at his office on March 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Wambugu

Nation Media Group

The Court of Appeal has opened the door for Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) to challenge Sh217 million awarded to Telkom Kenya Ltd for voice and data services rendered to the parastatal.

