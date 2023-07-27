Kenya Power announces hitch in token purchase via M-Pesa and USSD code
Kenya Power has announced a system hitch in purchase of electricity tokens via M-Pesa due to a network breakdown from the service provider.
" Consequently, some of our services such as the purchase of prepaid tokens through M-Pesa and USSD Code *977# are unavailable. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," the firm said in teh notice.
The utility firm advises customers to purchase tokens from the firm's banking halls, Airtel Money and authorised banks as it works to restore the affected services as soon as possible.