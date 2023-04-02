Kenya plans to export Sh30bn avocado yearly in next 5 years

Kenya now wants to double its avocado exports from Sh15 billion to Sh30 billion annually in the next five years after expanding its target markets globally.

In June last year, the country achieved its China market access and its initial shipments took place in July and August.

Avocado Society of Kenya (ASK) Chief Executive Officer Ernest Muthomi said there has been increasing appetite for avocado both locally and internationally, expressing optimism that its export base will increase to Sh50 billion annually.

“In the next five years, we aim to ensure that the country earns Sh30 billion annually from avocado farming. Currently, avocado production earns Kenya Sh15 billion annually,” Mr Muthomi told Sunday Nation.

Kenya’s main varieties of avocado are Fuerte, Jumbo and Hass. Hass is the common fruit that is exported.

“We opened a new market in China last year and exported our produce to Shanghai. We have also opened other markets in Malaysia and India. Foreign countries have realised that avocado has many health benefits. There is huge demand for avocados,” the CEO said.

He appealed to farmers to invest in production of the fruit, which is commonly referred to as “green gold”.

He said Murang’a county produces avocado produce worth Sh8 billion annually compared to Nyeri’s Sh300 million.

“In Murang’a, the farmers earn Sh8 billion annually. But Nyeri produces Sh300 million despite the fact that their soil is rich. If more farmers invest in this crop, they will have a guarantee of earning more money compared to what they earn from other agricultural produce,” Mr Muthomi said.

Mr Muthomi, however, regretted that some unscrupulous traders have been buying raw avocado from farmers and packing them for export.

“We have some greedy traders who have been exporting unripe avocado. This has been tarnishing our name as a country as far as production of this product is concerned. We want our customers overseas to have a good avocado eating experience,” he said.