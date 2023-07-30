Kenya climbs ladder in the global avocado production rankings 

The latest official figures from UN FAO show Kenya is now among the biggest avocado-producing countries in the world.

Kenya is listed among the top 15 countries in the globe.

Mexico leads the global rankings with 2.4 million metric tonnes of production, followed by Colombia with 980,000 metric tonnes with Peru taking the third spot with 777,000 metric tonnes followed by Indonesia at 669,000 metric tonnes, and the Dominican Republic with 634,000 metric tonnes.

Kenya tops the African countries with a production of 417,000 metric tonnes followed by its neighbour Ethiopia which has produced 152,000 metric tonnes as of the end of 2021.

However, Kenya is set to increase its production in the coming months as the country has secured another critical export market in India from next month and hopes to double its avocado production in the next five years as it is set to increase farming land from 26,000 ha to more than 50,000 ha.

Dominate the charts

Countries from South America and Central America like Brazil, Chile, Haiti, and Vietnam dominate the charts with Israel standing out as the top producer from the Middle East with a production of 165,000 metric tonnes.

Other top-producing countries include the United States (137,000 metric tonnes), Guatemala (136,000 metric tonnes), and Venezuela 132,000 metric tonnes.

Avocado production in Kenya is not yet fully commercialised and many small-scale farmers grow the crop for domestic consumption.

The commercial production area is estimated at about 7,500 hectares, with marketable production fluctuating between 60,000 and 90,000 metric tonnes as more farmers venture into the lucrative farming.

About 70 per cent is done by small-scale farmers who grow the fruits for subsistence, local markets, and export purposes.

However, many farmers in the food basket of North Rift and South Rift are abandoning the traditional cash crops like maize and wheat and are now engaged in avocado farming with some of the large-scale farmers giving it a try.

Last year North Rift farmers made Sh100 million from avocados as earnings increased on more exports.