Kenya Airways to resume direct flights to Italy on June 6

A Kenya Airways plane.

What you need to know:

  • The resumption is a breakthrough for the airline which has been severely affected by travel restrictions in many countries in Europe in efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

National Carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume flights to Italy in June following an agreement with partner airlines to connect to their networks from their respective hubs in Nairobi and Rome.

