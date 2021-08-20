KenGen to complete drilling of first Ethiopia geothermal well this year

KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Rebecca Miano.

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) projects that it will complete drilling of the first of eight geothermal wells in Ethiopia within two months, after crossing the 450-meters mark.

