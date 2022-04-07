Kebs probes Kinder Joy chocolate over salmonella outbreak concerns

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is investigating the safety of popular chocolate products by Italian candy maker Ferrero after some were withdrawn from supermarket shelves in European markets over health concerns.

European authorities are recalling products by Ferrero –the maker of Kinder Joy - which is a popular chocolate product in Kenya over salmonella fears.

They include Kinder Surprise Eggs alongside various other children's chocolate products.

Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini told the Business Daily that samples of the products by the Italian firm sold in the Kenyan market would be tested for safety before a decision is taken on them.

“We shall take samples for the test to ascertain they are ok,” he told the Business Daily via telephone in response to our queries.

Ferrero is one of the biggest chocolate and candy companies in the world. The corporation is based in Italy, and owns other popular products like Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tacs.

The Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs have been linked to a salmonella outbreak.