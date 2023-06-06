Jubilee Insurance embraces environmental sustainability

Jubilee Insurance is deploying several initiatives to integrate environmental sustainability into its business practices, including adoption of paperless operations and fully solar-powered offices in some of its branches, as part of its journey towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The insurer says that faced with climate change challenges that have seen the region and Africa at large suffer droughts, floods and other climate change-related disasters, it will require joint efforts from individuals, government and private sector to safeguard the environment.

“We believe that the protection of the environment is a shared responsibility. We understand that our company has a duty to conduct our business in a sustainable manner. The Group has set an ambitious target in line with Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Guidelines to be carbon neutral by 2030. We are undertaking proactive measures to promote sustainable resource management and mitigate climate change,” said Jubilee Group Chairman Nizar Juma.

Environmental conservation

The company has already selected environmental ambassadors to educate and drive conversation among staff members and other stakeholders around sustainability and is also exploring innovative solutions to reduce environmental degradation.

It has partnered with One Way, one of its suppliers, to collect and recycle all its plastics, in an effort to support plastic management.

The company also participated in the global commemoration of the World Environment Day, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and encouraging action towards environmental conservation where its employees from across East Africa participated.

“The company has also introduced digital processes to reduce paper waste by enabling teams to review and approve documents without the need to print. To advance E-Waste management, the company is eliminating idling computers from its premises,” the company said.

Sustainable practices

The company also said its newly opened Upper Hill offices are fully solar powered, a move to advance sustainable energy use with low environmental impact.

“Our company will continue to mitigate the impact of our operations on the environment while investing in sustainable practices and technologies to achieve our goals. We believe that our individual and corporate commitment towards safeguarding the planet will trigger change and pave the way for a more sustainable future,” said Mr Juma.

Climate change-related disasters continue to grow, with Africa suffering a huge brunt. The East Africa witnessed one of the worst droughts historically between 2021 and this year, which caused acute food and water shortage for about 13 million people, and the prevailing food inflation.