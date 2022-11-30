Java names first Kenyan CEO

Restaurant chain Java House has picked Priscilla Gathungu as its first Kenyan chief executive to replace Derrick Van Houten who took over in March last year.

“Java House Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Priscilla Gathungu as Group Chief Executive Officer,” Java House Africa posted on its official LinkedIn page.

An insider, Ms Gathungu has held multiple leadership roles in the group ranging from Human resources Director (six years), Commercial Director (one and a half years) and Divisional Managing Director Foodscape where the coffee house says she has consistently delivered value and growth for the business over the last two years.

“Priscilla was appointed as Group CEO in November 2022,” Java revealed.

Before joining Java in February 2014, Ms Gathungu was the Head of Human Resources – Anglophone Countries – for technology firm Mara Ison.