Jaswant Rai withdraws applications in Mumias Sugar case

Billionaire businessman Jaswant Singh Rai has withdrawn all applications pending at the Court of Appeal over the Mumias Sugar Company (MSC).

The tycoon, through his company West Kenya, had challenged his sibling and business rival Sarbjit Singh Rai's bid to manage the collapsed miller, after the latter's Sarrai Group won a 20-year lease to run MSC.

West Kenya filed three notices indicating intention to withdraw the matters pending at the Appellate Court. The appeals, which are yet to be heard, were filed by KCB and its receiver manager PVR Rao, after the lease was cancelled in April last year by High Court judge Alfred Mabeya and the administrator kicked out.

The second appeal was filed by Sarrai Group, while the third case is an appeal against contempt of court charges against Sarbjit, Rakesh Kumar and Stephen Kihumba, who were found guilty of disobeying a court directive to cease operations at Mumias Sugar.