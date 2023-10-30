IWG to open flexible workspace centre in Nairobi

Switzerland-based flexible workspace provider, IWG, is set to launch a new office in Nairobi next month as it positions itself to tap on the rising demand for hybrid working solutions.

CEO and founder of IWG, Mark Dixon, noted that as a rapidly expanding regional hub, Nairobi has demonstrated a strong and consistent demand for workspaces within the diverse portfolio of the renowned entity.

IWG, which provides hybrid working solutions through its brands Spaces and Regus, has realised phenomenal growth due to the shift in the world of work sparked by Covid-19.

"We are solidifying our presence in Nairobi with our latest Spaces opening at Global Trade Centre. As a pivotal business hub, Nairobi is an exceptional location to advance our expansion strategy. The demand for premium, adaptable workspaces remains on the rise, especially with the widespread adoption of hybrid working," Mr Dixon said.

He announced that the move has been made possible through a strategic collaboration with Lanor International.

IWG's workspace model

IWG will occupy 1,761 square metres at the 14th floor of Global Trade Centre in Westlands. It will have a range of co-working areas, private offices, meeting facilities, and inspiring creative spaces.

The location will offer space to established businesses and startups across various industries, with IWG's "Design Your Own Office" service enabling companies to customise their workspace to match their unique requirements.

By next year, the second and third floors will accommodate additional private offices, complemented by a vibrant business lounge designed for convenient use by members.

IWG Sales City Manager for Nairobi, Simon Gichuhi, said IWG's workspace model is not only proven to enhance productivity but also enables businesses to adjust their operations with significant cost savings.

"This new opening coincides with the growing trend of more companies recognizing the positive impact of flexible working on employee satisfaction and environmental responsibility," he said.

Flexible working solutions

Members will have the convenience of accessing 4,000 locations and business services across more than 120 countries via the IWG app.

Mr Dixon said the demand from companies of all sizes, as well as professionals seeking flexible working solutions, is propelling IWG to establish 1,000 new locations in the upcoming year.

"Hybrid working significantly lowers operational costs, offering an average saving of $11,000 per employee," he said.

In a bid to tap into online job opportunities, President William Ruto said the government will provide 25,000 free WiFi hotspots across the country to give young Kenyans the opportunity.