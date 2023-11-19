Investor lines up Sh3.5bn hospital in upmarket Rosslyn

A private investor plans to set up a Sh3.5 billion hospital within the upmarket Rosslyn area on Nairobi’s Limuru road.

Columbia Africa Healthcare said the proposed development will consist of one block that provides a capacity for 152 inpatient beds and additional support services essential for the hospital's operations such as the kitchen, workshop, trash collection, patient rooms, medical gas manifold, and other services.

The company said the hospital will also include 25 outpatient departments (OPDs), a dedicated center for preventive health with master health checkup services, specialised units for dialysis, chemotherapy, and birthing.

Proposed hospital

“Moreover, it houses well-equipped inpatient accommodations, including an intensive care unit (ICU), a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a high dependency unit (HDU), 5-bed wards, twin patient rooms, and single patient rooms. In addition, the hospital offers essential supporting services such as blood banking and advanced medical data management” it said in a disclosure.

The proposed hospital will sit on the 1.416 Hectare plot.

Healthcare remains critical for communities around Nairobi with several established institutions opening more facilities around residential estates.

In February this year, President William Ruto officially launched the Sh3.5 billion AAR Hospital on Kiambu Road, giving a boost to the hospital whose market share has grown due to its small outlets in major satellite towns around Nairobi.

Access to healthcare

AAR Hospital's 140-bed facility was funded by partners including the World Bank Group, International Finance Corporation, International Fund for Health in Africa, and Swedfund.

Aga Khan Hospital early this year also opened a speciality care Centre in Roysambu offering dialysis, chemotherapy, endoscopy, and general surgery at an affordable charge, making it the latest addition to the 50 medical centres spread across the East African region.

The US government in April said in a disclosure that the Nairobi Hospital, which is owned by the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), also plans to establish five medical centres across the country to boost access to healthcare.