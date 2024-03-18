BD Heineken

How Heineken lost chance as preferential buyer of Sh4.1bn Kwal stake

By  Michael Omondi

What you need to know:

  • Heineken has no pre-emptive right agreement with the Kenya government.
  • Distell lacked the muscle to push for the right to preempt the sale of shares before 2017.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Para-rower Asiya hungry for more glory, considers change of sport

    Paralympian Asiya Sururu

  2. PREMIUM Good cop, bad cop: 20-year odyssey of Kenya’s police bosses

    Kenya's Top Cops

  3. PREMIUM Kenya’s most expensive, cheapest loans revealed

    BD PERSONAL LOAN

  4. PREMIUM The double murder that shook the presidency

    Oscar Kamau King’ara Burial