How China firm shortchanged taxpayers on Sh21.5bn city road

The Chinese contractor who built the Sh21.5 billion Nairobi Western Bypass omitted six interchanges and other critical infrastructure that were approved in the initial road design, denying taxpayers value for money, the Auditor-General has said.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said that when the contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), bid and won the tender for the construction of the project at a total cost of $171 million dollars, the project had at least six interchanges at major shopping centres along the highway.

The interchanges—which are more complex junctions—were aimed at providing convenience for the large population centres along the road to ease driving and commuting pain.

But the Auditor-General has found that the interchanges were not on the ground as presented in the approved plan for the project, in the latest revelation of how contractors and State officials collude to cheat taxpayers on major projects.