Hotels face downgrade as CS cites ratings manipulation

Some hotels in Kenya face the possibility of downgrades after allegations that they influence their ratings.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has issued a stern warning to the management of the unnamed hotels, accusing them of engaging in shady dealings to artificially increase their ratings.

Dr Mutua accused the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) of failing to fulfill its duties as the manipulations take place.

“Some of our hotels are not to the standards they are rated. President [William] Ruto and I are committed to ensuring that our hotels are rated to the required standards,” Dr Mutua said in Narok.

He spoke while presiding over the launch of the Endonyo-Erinka Wildlife Tourism College in Narok West constituency near the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

Dr Mutua warned that hotels found guilty of manipulation would face consequences, including potential shutdowns by the government.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards and transparency in the hospitality sector to uphold the country's reputation in tourism.

Additionally, the government is working to identify families who can offer homestay facilities for tourists in the Mara tourism circuit.

Dr Mutua also announced a financial allocation of Sh70 million to compensate families affected by human-wildlife conflicts in Narok County.

Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu emphasised the need for local communities to benefit from employment opportunities in the Maasai Mara tourism circuit.