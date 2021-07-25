Government suspends National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority board

The government has suspended meetings by the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA) board of directors as supremacy battles at the agency escalate.

Board chairperson Evans Okeyo has also been ordered to put on hold all planned activities until further notice.

In a letter dated July 6, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua told NWHSA acting chief executive Sharon Obonyo to effect the suspension.

The letter cites “various governance challenges at the authority” and, in particular, concerns about Mr Okeyo’s conduct as having necessitated the drastic move.

The letter is copied to Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, State Corporations Advisory Committee Secretary Wanjiku Wakogi, acting Inspector General Corporations Theodora Gichana and Mr Okeyo.

But the latest move is just a tip of the iceberg in the raging a battle between Mr Okeyo and Ms Obonyo, and which has roped in the Ministry of Water.

Mr Okeyo had written to Ms Kariuki on May 26 notifying her on an Employment and Labour Relations Court order staying the implementation of resolutions of a board meeting of April 28, as well as the extension of the term of Ms Obonyo as acting CEO.

Vote of no confidence

“I wish to confirm that there are other competent and suitable officers at the institution who can internally be picked by the board to fill the now vacant position of acting CEO in order to forestall the leadership vacuum we are now exposed to,” said Mr Okeyo in the letter copied to Mr Kinyua, Water PS Joseph Irungu and Ms Wakogi.

Nonetheless, the Water CS would respond to Mr Okeyo informing him that a letter by other members of the board requesting for a special meeting had preceded his letter.

Ms Kariuki lamented that members of the board have made numerous requests for a special meeting of the board to address the “seemingly perpetual governance issues bedevilling the authority”, to no avail.

“Consequently, the undersigned hereby grants authority to hold a physical special board meeting on May 27 at 2pm to deliberate on the said agenda,” read in part the letter also copied to Mr Kinyua, Mr Irungu and the Board.

This is the meeting that discussed Mr Okeyo’s conduct and passed a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

Reached for comment, Mr Okeyo said he was not part of the meeting but was not surprised with the outcome as the board members are appointed by the CS.