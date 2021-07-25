Government suspends National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority board

  • Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua tells NWHSA acting chief executive Sharon Obonyo to effect the suspension.
  • Kinyua's letter cites ‘various governance challenges’ and concerns about the chairman’s conduct.

The government has suspended meetings by the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA) board of directors as supremacy battles at the agency escalate.

