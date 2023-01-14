Fuel prices unchanged in latest Epra review

Fuel will continue selling at the same price as last month until February 14, the energy regulator has said.

In the latest review, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced no changes in the retail prices despite the average landed cost of Super Petrol decreasing by 6.2 per cent, that of Diesel decreasing by 11.1 per cent while that of Kerosene dropped by 4.1 per cent.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol, diesel and kerosene remain unchanged,” EPRA said of the reviews that are done monthly.

For the second month running, therefore, a litre of petrol in Nairobi will sell at Sh177.30, diesel at Sh162 and kerosene at Sh145.94.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh174.98 in Mombasa, diesel at 159.76 and kerosene at Sh143.69 while in Kisumu, the same amount will sell at Sh177.50, diesel at 162.70 and kerosene at 146.66.

The price of diesel has been cross-subsidised with that of super petrol while a subsidy of Sh25.13 has been maintained for kerosene in order to cushion Kenyans from otherwise high prices, EPRA explained.

“The government will utilize the Petroleum Development Levy to compensate oil marketing companies for the difference in cost,” the regulator added.