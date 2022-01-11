Freight transport to start between Naivasha and Malaba

SGR

The Naivasha facility, he said, has the capacity to handle 120,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, further enhancing efficiencies and easing transshipment.

Photo credit: File

By  Macharia Mwangi

Freight train services from Naivasha to Malaba via the line linking the Standard Gauge Railway and the Metre Gauge Railway will start in the next two months.

