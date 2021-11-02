Financial leveraging is the lift taking companies up or down

Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Jane Karuku

Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku at the EABL plant in Ruaraka, Nairobi. Her's is one firm that has opted for the corporate bond route successfully.  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Ritesh Barot

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

The Covid-19 menace and efforts to curb its spread, caused an unparalleled blow to the cash flows of businesses thereby resulting in the need for external financing. How did corporate leverage respond? What does the impact on leverage mean for financial stability? Now that global economies are emerging from the pandemic, businesses are aggressively planning for growth via leveraging.

