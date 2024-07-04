Farmers laud Sugar Bill 2022 as magic bullet for ailing cane sector

Sugarcane farmers have now called on President William Ruto to pass into law the Sugar Bill 2022 after getting the nod from the National Assembly and the Senate.

The farmers from Nyando and Kericho sugarcane belts are confident that if the Bill is implemented it will turn around the fortunes of the once vibrant and lucrative sector that is on the verge of collapse.

Speaking in Kisumu, the farmers termed the proposed Bill as the magic bullet that will inspire confidence among cane farmers who had abandoned the crop for other alternatives.

Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association Secretary-General Richard Ogendo pointed out that the reintroduction of the Kenya Sugar Board to manage the affairs of the sector will revive the local sugar industry which is choking over the arbitrary importation of the sweetener.

“The Sugar Directorate which is a unit under the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) established under the AFA Act, 2013 lacked the autonomy to address a myriad of challenges the sector faced and it failed to regulate the sector effectively,” he said.

Kenya Sugar Board

Kenya Sugar Board will have representatives from five sugar catchment areas who will be elected by growers. Also, the Bill has introduced a 4 percent Sugar Development Levy on domestic and imported sugar.

It proposes that 15 percent of the levy be allocated to factory development and rehabilitation, another 15 percent for research and training while 40 percent be set aside for cane development and productivity enhancement.

The Bill is part of the sugar sub-sector reforms initiated by President Ruto to revive the struggling industry which supports hundreds of thousands of farmers.

Michael Arum of the Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisations lauded the government for spearheading reforms in the sector.

“The writing off of a Sh117 billion debt owed by Nzoia, Miwani, Chemelil, Muhoroni and Sony Sugar companies has relieved the State-owned millers of a heavy burden that crippled their operations,” he said.





Mr Arum also praised the President for paying farmers’ Sh4 billion arrears.

At the same time, representatives of the cane growers have pointed out that the inclusion of workers' arrears amounting to Sh4 billion in the 2024-2025 financial year budget demonstrates the government’s commitment to reforming the sector.