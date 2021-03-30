Narok women elephant dung soap

Enterprise

Prime

Soap made from elephant dung creates a profitable venture for Narok women

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • Traditionally, the Maasai use elephant dung to treat several skin ailments.  
  • Every morning, the youth follow the elephant trail and collect the dung. The group invested over Sh200, 000 into the venture.

Ever heard of soap made from elephant dung? No? Well, now you have.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Claims for accidents that occur during curfew hours invalid, insurers say

  2. Insurance claims for curfew hour incidents valid, AKI says

  3. Family Bank's earnings rise amid Covid crisis

  4. Sugarcane farmers to earn more

  5. Kenyan designer eyes global stage after local success

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.