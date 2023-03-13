NMG to host 4th edition of SMEs Conference and Expo

The Nation Media Group, in collaboration with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) will hold the 4th Edition of the SMEs Conference and Expo on 15th - 17th March 2023 at KICC, Nairobi.

The expo, whose theme is, Accelerating the MSMEs Growth through Adoption of Technology and Innovation, will provide a platform for spotlighting issues affecting SMEs by provoking discussions, shaping opinions and policy directions critical to the development and growth of the sector.

The businesses will also get an opportunity to not only showcase their products and services, but also to dialogue with key government officials, and express the kind of policies they feel that if implemented, will enable them to grow into competitive businesses whose products and services can rival global brands and multi-national companies.

“SMEs are the base from which many successful brands have emerged and grown into successful national enterprises and multinational companies. The expo will seek to motivate and inspire home-grown businesses to aim for excellence in their products and services,” noted Nation Media Group CEO, Mr Stephen Gitagama.

The inaugural SMEs Conference and Expo was held in February 2020 at KICC, under the theme, Powering SMEs. The conference attracted 6,000 participants, 91 exhibitors, parastatal heads and seven cabinet secretaries. It was co-hosted by KNCCI President, Mr Richard Ngatia.

The 2nd edition, convened under the theme, Resilience, Recovery and Sustainability. It examined the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on SMEs and what needed to be done to build future resilience. The conference attracted over 120 exhibitors and over 10,000 participants. It also attracted key sector bodies including the KNCCI, Micro and Small Enterprises Authority and Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

The 3rd edition, held in March 2022 under the theme, Making the SMEs Sector Competitive Amid Covid-19 - A multi-stakeholders Approach, attracted over 150 exhibitors and over 15,000 participants.

The 2023 SMEs Expo and Conference is expected to host at least 150 exhibitors and over 15,000 participants while also involving a number of strategic partners including government institutions, development partners, local and international companies.

“The Micro and Small Enterprise sector has been identified as the bedrock of economic development in Kenya accounting for 24 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, over 90 percent of private sector enterprises and 93 percent of the total labor force, thus recognising the significant role played by MSEs in the National Agenda,” noted Mr. Gitagama.

This year’s expo also seeks to examine and promote SMEs inclusion at the county and national level, as well as empower the SMEs for sustainable green business.