Mary Nyawira: I turned my passion for art into a profitable venture

As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in all aspects of our lives, Mary Nyawira’s cosmetic business was not spared. She was forced to shut down her business, and as she pondered on the uncertainty of the future, she found herself spending more time on her passion - abstract art.

“The artist in me started to bloom from an early age as I enjoyed expressing my creativity through various mediums. However, I never really considered this a full-time engagement that I would undertake,” says Nyawira, the founder of House of Abstract.

She grew up in Laikipia County, Gekenge Sub-location and attended Heroes Primary School then transitioned to Mohoteto Secondary School. She later pursued a degree in Procurement and Contract Management at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

“After university, I set-up a cosmetics business that I painfully had to close down due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, this setback fuelled my passion for entrepreneurship and creativity,” she notes with a subtle smile.

She admits that she has always sought self-expression through art. “I have always been drawn to abstract art specifically because it allows for endless possibilities and interpretations. It is a form of art that is open to everyone, regardless of their background or experience, and offers a way for people to connect with their emotions and thoughts in a unique way,” notes the mother of one.

Dragon art Photo credit: Pool

“One of the main motivations behind my art journey was the lack of affordable and accessible abstract art in Kenya. I wanted to make this form of art available to everyone, not just the elite, and to create pieces that could be appreciated and enjoyed by people from all walks of life. I started my journey in March 2021 and have been creating ever since,” she intimates.

Nyawira further observes that the art market in Kenya is still relatively small compared to other countries, though she is quick to note that it is growing steadily. “More people are starting to appreciate and collect art, and there is also a growing community of artists who are making their mark in the industry. Kenyans are embracing abstract art more and more, especially as they become exposed to different styles and interpretations. I can confidently say that my art has been well received by the Kenyan audience and beyond. I established a clientele base in the entire East Africa region and I have been lucky to showcase my work in various exhibitions and events.”

Nyawira says that she draws her art inspiration from her surroundings, emotions, and her experiences. She says that she is constantly exploring new techniques and materials to push the boundaries of her art and to create pieces that are unique and meaningful. Her target audience, she says, is anyone who appreciates art ranging from homeowners to hotels and restaurants, art curators and collectors. “I believe that art should be accessible to everyone, and my pieces are designed to appeal to a wide range of people with different tastes and preferences.”

Blue sculputure art. Photo credit: Pool

“On average, I create around 15-20 pieces per month. Currently, my work is purely available online through my gallery store. However, I am open to the possibility of having a physical location in the future. I supply my art to various locations in East Africa, but I am also looking to expand my reach beyond the region and even beyond Africa. I believe that my art has the potential to reach a global audience, and I am excited to explore new opportunities for growth and expansion,” notes Nyawira who is in her late twenties. She further adds that the prices of her pieces vary, with some ranging between 8,000 and 70,000 and beyond, depending on the art’s unique qualities and size.

On her proudest accomplishment, she says founding House of Abstract and watching it grow, flourish and thrive gives her utmost satisfaction. “As a self-taught artist and entrepreneur, I have had to navigate many challenges and obstacles to bring my vision to life. From creating my first piece to building a thriving business, it has been an incredible journey of learning and growth.”

“I am proud of the impact that my art has had on people’s lives and the positive feedback that I receive from my clients. It is incredibly fulfilling to know that my art is making a difference, whether it’s by brightening up a space, inspiring someone to pursue their own creative passions, or simply bringing joy to someone’s day,” she says.

She is also proud of the House of Abstract team. “We are a small but dedicated group of individuals who are passionate about art and making a difference in our community. Together, we have created a culture of creativity, innovation, and excellence that I am proud to be a part of.”

Nyawira notes that creating art has not been without some obstacles. “One of the most significant challenge that I have faced is the unavailability of high-quality art supplies in Kenya. This has forced me to import supplies from abroad which is costly and sometimes leads to longer lead times, which can be a challenge to manage. Another challenge is the scarcity of art galleries and exhibition spaces in Kenya. This has made it difficult to showcase my work to a wider audience and to build my brand and reputation in the industry.”

Texture art. Photo credit: Pool

To overcome these challenges, she says she has had to be resourceful and innovative. “For example, I have established relationships with suppliers abroad to ensure that I have a steady supply of the materials I need to create my pieces. I have also taken advantage of online platforms to showcase and sell my work to a global audience. Further, I have established a strong network of fellow artists and industry professionals, which has helped me to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and opportunities in the industry.”

On what the future looks like for the House of Abstract, Nyawira is confident that it can only get better. “I see House of Abstract as more than just a business - it is a creative vision, a way of life, and a powerful force for positive change in the world. The future of House of Abstract is incredibly promising and exciting. As an artist and entrepreneur, I am committed to expanding my reach and bringing the beauty and power of abstract art to as many people as possible. I am constantly pushing myself to innovate and experiment with new techniques and styles, and I am always seeking out new opportunities to collaborate with other artists, designers, and creatives.