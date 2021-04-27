Industrial designer turning biomass waste into Briquettes

Brightgreen Renewable Chebet Lesan holds up some of the Briquettes made at her workshop located in Karen on April 24, 2021. 
Chebet Lesan
Photo credit: Francis Nderitu  I Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • BrightGreen started with a capital injection of Sh500,000 to develop its own machinery.
  • It has since grown its production outfit, which employs 10 full-time production personnel, with a daily output of 3 tons

The memory of visiting her grandmother’s small hut, which was almost always filled with acrid smoke from firewood is what would, years later, motivate 29-year-old Chebet Lesan to look for alternative sources of fuel that were more efficient and safe for the user as well as the environment. 

