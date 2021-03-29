Hi-tech cold rooms to cut post-harvest losses

Locally-made cold room facilities at Sheffield Africa headquarters off Old Mombasa Road, Nairobi on March 25, 2021.

By  Millicent Mwololo

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, in sub-Saharan Africa, between 40 percent and 50 percent of produce go to waste before reaching the end customer, largely due to a lack of viable cold chain solutions.

