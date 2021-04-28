Former Uber boss pilots rent a bike venture in Nairobi

Ex-Uber executive Loic Amado and his wife Valery Super, with the electric bikes
Ex-Uber executive Loic Amado and his wife Valery Super, with the electric bikes at the Opibus warehouse in Embakasi on April 23, 2021
Photo credit: DIANA NGILA

By  Elizabeth Kivuva

What you need to know:

  • Couple yet to finalise on the rent price, but for a start, at Karura Forest, the bike could be rented out for about Sh1,000 for two hours. 

Precious Mong’ina would walk several kilometres to get to school, a journey that would take one hour and 30 minutes on most mornings whenever bus fare was hard to come by. She would cover a similar amount of time on the return trip, arriving home way past nightfall.

Related

More from Business

  1. Keroche launches 10pc alcohol beer

  2. Kenyans slash mobile cash transfers by Sh38bn

  3. Public participation on data protection rules kicks off

  4. Rent a bike business lands in Nairobi

  5. CA suspends Mt Kenya TV over unsuitable content

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.