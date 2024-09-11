'How I grew my beauty business from a modest mobile service'

John Mbugua is among the growing number of men who are earning a living from Kenya’s lucrative beauty industry. He ventured into the traditionally female-dominated beauty and cosmetics sector five years ago and has since made a name for himself.

"I saw this as a route to my passion. Growing up, my aspirations were unconventional. I always wanted to start my own business and do something unique. This idea brought me into the beauty and nail technology field, where I could combine my artistic and technical abilities, breaking social norms and leaving a lasting impact in a historically female-dominated industry," he says.

The 30-year-old, unfazed by criticism, says that although women have historically been linked with the beauty profession, men are progressively entering the field due to the increased demand for high-quality services.

"I think that what a woman can do, a man can do too. Competition is tough; women have an edge in this field," he says, adding that in 2019, with approximately Sh50,000 sourced from his savings, he bought nail products, LED lamps, and other necessary materials and embarked on an audacious journey.

John Mbugua attends to a customer at his beauty palour, in Nakuru town. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

His business, JM Nail Spa, began as a modest mobile service. Motivated by a vision to excel in the beauty industry, he roamed from salon to salon with bottles of nail polish, where he offered his services. Mbugua's perseverance paid off, as he eventually established his own parlour. Today, his venture is proof that tenacity pays.

"JM Nail Spa was founded on a tiny rebellious idea against the status quo. I saw a chance in the world of beauty, which is dominated by women. It was not just about giving manicures and pedicures; it was about redefining beauty standards and proving that artistry in beauty knows no gender," he says.

Having a curious nature, he says he was captivated by how a simple touch of colour and design could express one's personality so vividly. For him, the beauty sector was a canvas where elegance and creativity came together.

His business provides more than 10 services. Their repertoire includes facial treatments, makeup, the craft of nail design, massages, waxing and pedicures, aromatherapy, and tanning, among others.

Service prices range from Sh150 to Sh4,000 per service, depending on the amount of work and services rendered, with each priced to fit any customer's budget. While he acknowledges that social media has worked for him, he adds that word-of-mouth recommendations from satisfied customers have been a huge help to the business.

The beautician has embraced digital marketing to advertise his services, using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, among other sites. Still, Mbugua insists that happy customer recommendations are the best advertising.

"Recommendations are the key to JM Nail Spa and Beauty Parlour’s success. When we provide our clients with outstanding services, they recommend us to others.”

He says that weekends and holidays are when business is at its highest and he spends a lot of time online researching the newest techniques in the field of face, nail, and hair styling to keep ahead of the continuously evolving industry.

“You might close shop if you're not trendy, innovative, and up to date with the latest in the market," he says.

Mbugua advises the youths that just as one goes to school to gain knowledge, it is smart to consider informal jobs that can cater to your needs.

He notes that shortage of skilled workers in the informal sector is a growing concern for a country such as Kenya, with a high percentage of its workforce employed in the informal sector.

Mbugua recommends that major emphasis be placed on technological and vocational abilities that can prepare young people for occupations using augmented intelligence in the future.

John Mbugua with some of his tools of trade at his beauty palour in Nakuru town. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

He adds that the current lack of fundamental skills still has to be addressed. He acknowledges that there have been difficulties along the way as he grows his business.

He has had several hitches as a man in a field dominated by women, such as people making fun of him for working in the cosmetics industry.

Commenting on this, he points out that the beauty parlour fulfils his passion, makes him happy, and pays his expenses. He argues that society needs to shed the notion that beauty is only a preserve for women, noting his job is just like any other profession.

“I faced scepticism and was made fun of and my masculinity was frequently called into question,” he says and adds that these obstacles simply made him more passionate.

But his determination grew with every criticism, transforming obstacles into opportunities. With the high unemployment rate in the country, he advises men not to be fussy about the labour that comes their way, to be open-minded, and to not worry about what other people will think of them when they undertake such jobs.

Another challenge he has had to deal with is fake cosmetics, a major problem plaguing the industry.

"Fake cosmetics are making their way into some beauty product outlets, putting high-end retailers in a bind to distinguish their products from potentially dangerous imitations and placing consumers at risk of purchasing inferior and potentially hazardous products," says the entrepreneur.

The future of JM Nail Spa is promising. Mbugua says that they are preparing to introduce state-of-the-art methods and cutting-edge services, broadening their reach beyond Nakuru County.