Amotech Africa banking on smart solutions to drive growth in Kenya

Africa’s leading premium test and measurement solutions provider Amotech Africa is eyeing digital innovations to drive growth and better serve its customers.

The firm, headquartered in Nairobi, is now banking on adoption of smart solutions to ensure efficient, safe and sustainable operations.

Managing Director Mr Machacha Muchiri said they were to be at the forefront of introducing and supporting their customers to go digital as a way of lowering operational costs and increasing the lifetime value of their energy assets.

He pointed out that over the past 10 years, Amotech Africa has grown to become a trusted partner for businesses in various industries across the continent, providing cutting-edge test and measurement solutions that help companies operate more efficiently, safely and sustainably.

Smart solutions

The beneficiaries of the development, said Mr Muchiri, are the customers who will benefit from lower costs and easier access to solutions and services.

“A lot is changing and continues to change in the engineering space. We are now getting into smart solutions and connectivity through the Internet of things (IoT) that are enhancing operations and efficiency. The uptake of smart solutions continues to grow,” said Mr Muchiri.

The test and measurement sector is an essential component of many industries, from aerospace and defense to electronics and telecommunications.

The industry centers on the production of tools used to analyze, validate, and verify measurements of electronic and mechanical systems.

Technological advancement

Due to the increasing need for greater accuracy and higher definition measurement, the Amotech Africa boss said the tools involved in this industry are constantly developing to accommodate technological advancements in the industries they cater to.

He explained that the industry creates both general use and highly specialized tools and caters primarily to high-tech industrial, automotive, communications, and medical electronics industries.

He explained that they have partnered with manufacturers to increase efficiency by providing water utility companies across East Africa with reliable solutions for flow measurement.