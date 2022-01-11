After his farming venture failed, businessman switched to e-commerce

James Bukusi

James Bukusi, the founder of Tidy Kenya, an online marketplace that sells storage glass at the company’s office in Ngara, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Kevin Rotich | Nation Media Group
logo (10)

By  Kevin Rotich

What you need to know:

  • The jars are made from recyclable glass and come with bamboo lids, also recyclable.
  • The company customises the jars based on the customer’s taste and preferences.

James Bukusi planned to pursue a career in farming after graduating from university in 2015. It was a passion that he held dear since farming could not only be a source of regular income, but he could also play a role in helping the country attain it’s goal of food security.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.