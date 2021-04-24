EABL wins beer bottle war with distributors

Beer bottles

Beer bottles on the assembly line in a modern brewery.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
By  Sam Kiplagat

Beer distributors allied to Naivasha-based Keroche Breweries have suffered a blow after the High Court dismissed a case they had filed against East African Breweries Ltd for allegedly harassing them over beer bottles.

