Delay in Kenya frustrates regional power line plan

Uganda is preparing to complete a high-voltage power transmission line that will link Kenya’s electricity grid to Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) next year.

However, Kenya has delayed for years to complete its side of the link due to a court tussle with the contractor, which will push back the overall project’s completion.

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited says construction of the 131-kilometre 220kV Bujagali – Tororo double circuit transmission line is 70 per cent complete.

The State-owned firm, which is implementing the project on behalf of the Ugandan government, has revealed in its annual report that it will complete the line next year.

The project is part of the Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Programme, which seeks to boost power trade within the Nile Equatorial Les countries comprising Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Egypt, South Sudan and Sudan.

The programme is funded by the African Development Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Germany, Netherlands and the European Union.

The Interconnection of Electric Grids of the Nile Equatorial Lakes Countries Project is a sub-programme under NELSAP that seeks to connect the grids of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, and DRC to boost power access to millions of citizens residing in these countries that have no power access.

To complete the Kenya – Uganda circuit, Kenya is also supposed to build a 127 kilometre 400kV double circuit transmission line from Lessos in Nandi County to Tororo in Uganda.

The Sh8.16 billion project is being developed by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) on behalf of Kenya.

The line will be an alternative to the existing decades-old link between Kenya and Uganda that has been allowing the pair to sell power to each other to address generation shortages.

The project, however, ran into headwinds after Ketraco cancelled the contract it had awarded Spanish firm Instalaciones Inabensa SA in 2016 before completion of works, leading to a fierce court battle with the contractor.

Arbitrators would later order Ketraco to pay the Spanish firm €30,887,820.39 (Sh4.31 billion) in damages and €6,477,870.77 (Sh905.7 million) in interest.

By the time Ketraco was cancelling the contract, the Spanish firm had completed 50 per cent of the works on the transmission line and 61 per cent of the work on a substation.