Gideon Muriuki

Kenya’s top earning CEO? Coop Bank boss Gideon Muriuki makes Sh1.2m per day

Co-operative Bank of Kenya chief executive Gideon Muriuki.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The bank is now Kenya’s third most profitable lender after Equity Group (Sh41.98bn) and KCB Group (Sh37.46bn.

  • CEOs of the banking sector have topped the chart of highly paid executives in the country.

