Content creators feel the pinch of YouTube charges

YouTube

Kenyan content creators are feeling the pinch after YouTube began withholding a 24 per cent tax on US-based ad views from this month.

Photo credit: File
logo (10)

By  Kevin Rotich

Kenyan content creators are feeling the pinch after YouTube began withholding a 24 per cent tax on US-based ad views from this month. This means their earnings will equally be affected.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.