Gerald Warui steps down as Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director

Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui has left the company, becoming the second senior executive to leave the regional lender in as many months.

Mr Warui, a career banker, has been with the bank since 1998 and has held various positions. He has been replaced on an interim basis by Equity Group Chief Finance and Strategy Execution Officer Moses Nyabanda.

Equity Group said the long-serving Mr Warui had requested early retirement from his role.

“The bank wishes to thank Mr Warui for his long and dedicated service to the Group, which included heading operations, customer service, and human resources,” the bank said in a statement.

Mr Warui's departure follows the departure of another long-serving executive, Ms Mary Wamae, who served as the Group's executive director.

During his tenure at Equity, Mr Warui served in key roles including Director Operations and Director Human Resources and Customer Experience.

Mr Warui is a certified public accountant and holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).