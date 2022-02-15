CMA probes SBM bank over suspect Sh300m treasury bond transaction

sbm bank branch

An SBM Bank branch. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation on Mauritian-owned lender SBM Holdings over suspected fraudulent trade in treasury bonds.

