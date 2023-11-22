China donates $139,000 to aid victims of El Nino in Somalia

Chinese government has donated $139,318 to the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) to support those affected by floods.

While handing over the donation, China's Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, said the amount is the first of more of grants from the Chinese government to support disaster management in Somalia.

The donation was received by SoDMA's Commissioner, Mohamud Moallin Abdulle.

The Ambassador further said the Chinese government will stand with Somalia during such periods, adding that aid and support will start soon.

China's Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao. Photo credit: Courtesy

He also promised China's support towards the construction of infrastructure damaged by the rains in the country.

Mr Abdulle thanked the people, the government and China's Ambassador to Somalia for their generous support.

He acknowledged that the governments of Somalia and China have had strong ties for many years.

At the same time, he appealed to the international community to direct donations to the people of Somalia who have been affected by floods and conflicts.

Somali National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner, Mohamud Moallin Abdulle. Photo credit: Courtesy

Somalia is among East African countries that are currently experiencing heavy rainfall.

The rains have caused flooding, with SoDMA working hard to provide necessities such as food, blankets and treated mosquito nets to the affected Somali community.

The agency has given priority to areas that have been totally submerged following the rains.

Mr Abdulle, who is leading these efforts, said their primary goal is to ensure normalcy returns to the affected areas.