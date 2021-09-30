We have the tools to deal with inflation, says CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge. The Central Bank of Kenya says it will react to tame inflation.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) says it will react to tame inflation even as it sounded the alarm over rising pressures due to high prices of critical commodities.

