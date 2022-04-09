Budget 2022/2023
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani will today (Thursday) outline his plans for financing a Sh3.3 trillion Budget in a tough economic environment still haunted by the lingering shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Budget is the last under the Jubilee administration and is an increase from the Sh3.1 trillion approved in June for the financial year 2021/22. It is premised on an expected ordinary revenue collection of Sh2.1 trillion, which will be supported by a recovering economy — marking a Sh342 billion increase from the projected Sh1.8 trillion to be collected by the taxman this year.